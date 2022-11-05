Occupiers transfer their refuseniks to another underground detention camp, undress them and threaten their lives

After several articles in the media, the camp for Russian refuseniks in the occupied city of Perevalsk of Luhansk Oblast was dispersed; the detainees were transferred to another underground detention camp.

Source: Astra, a Russian independent media outlet

Details: According to the media, most of the illegally detained men were transported, using deception, threats and torture, to a new underground detention camp for refuseniks, the exact location of which is currently unknown.

This was reported to Astra by sources in Luhansk Oblast as well as by the relatives of those mobilised, who are currently being held in a new underground detention camp.

The media outlet has a photo of the place, taken by prisoners, but has not published it so as not to threaten the safety of the Russian prisoners. It has been suggested that now there are a few such underground detention camps for those who have refused to fight.

As the relatives of several members of the military who ended up in one of the "basements" in Luhansk Oblast have reported, the commanders told the men: "We will shoot you and throw you into a pit, but we will inform your relatives that you are missing."

"By such actions they are trying to bring back to the front lines those mobilised who submitted reports stating that they refused to participate in the so-called special military operation. Realising that persuasion did not work, the commanders began to threaten them with violence. The surnames and military ranks of the commanders are not known; they did not introduce themselves. The prisoners have recently got in touch and reported that they had not been fed for several days," relatives told the media.

The wife of a mobilised man who was incarcerated in the former prison in Perevalsk in October said that her husband was also taken to a new place of detention after the disbanding of this prison.

The wife of another mobilised man reported that the men had been completely undressed in the underground detention camp.

"My husband and 80 other people are sitting in the basement; they were stripped naked in order to confiscate their phones, but one person, fortunately, hid the phone. They were beaten. They are being fed very badly. They are being forced to go to the front like cannon fodder, but the guys refuse. Everyone wrote ‘refusal’ reports," said the wife of the mobilised man. The mother of another mobilised man told Astra that her son is in the same situation.

Background: On 28 October, Astra reported that citizens of the Russian Federation who refused to return to the front are being held in custody on the site of the former penal colony in Perevalsk, Luhansk Oblast, at Tevelieva Street, 1.

