Russians are setting up defences on right bank of Dnipro and mining left bank
On the right bank of the Dnipro river on the southern front, the Russians are setting up defence lines, and on the left they are mining the coast and evacuating residents.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook
Quote: "[The enemy] is engaged in active defence and trying to hold the occupied lines. On the right bank, the Russians are manoeuvring their forces and resources and setting up defence lines. On the left bank they are mining the coast, evacuating residents from a 15-kilometre zone, digging trenches and setting up firing positions."
Details: During the night, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck Russian positions, logistical facilities and clusters of manpower and military equipment. More than 70 fire missions were carried out.
A tugboat was destroyed as a result of effective fire damage to the alternative crossing installed by the occupiers along the Antonivka Road Bridge. Two other boats were also damaged and are in need of repair.
Damage to a convoy of occupiers that was waiting for the crossing near Olhivka has also been confirmed.
In addition, it is reported that six Russian fuel tankers were destroyed near Novovasylivka, Mykolaiv Oblast. The rest of the invaders’ losses are still being investigated.
Background:
- As previously reported, the Russian occupiers are moving their military equipment and personnel from the left to the right bank of the River Dnipro in Kherson Oblast amidst the recent decisive successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.
- Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo has announced that the so-called leadership of Kherson Oblast has decided to move to the left bank [of the Dnipro] due to the alleged preparation of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Russian occupiers dismantled monuments to the Russian generals Alexander Suvorov and Fyodor Ushakov in Kherson and took them with them as they fled the city. The Russian occupiers also stole a monument to Prince Grigory Potemkin and his remains from St Catherine's Cathedral in the occupied city of Kherson.
- According to the General Staff, the Russian occupation administration of Kherson Oblast has moved south from Kherson to the city of Skadovsk. It was also reported that the invaders are continuing to force the population to evacuate.
- Kirill Stremousov, one of the so-called heads of the occupying "administration" of the city of Kherson, has announced that Russian forces are likely to retreat to the left bank of the Dnipro.
