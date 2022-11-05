Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 9-year-old child wounded

A 9-year-old child was wounded in a Russian attack on Myrove hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 5 November.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening [of 5 November], Russians attacked the area of Nikopol [Dnipropetrovsk Oblast] again. They shelled Myrove hromada using heavy artillery.

A 9-year-old child was wounded. The enemy shell hit a residential building".

Details: Reznichenko said that the child was hospitalised.

