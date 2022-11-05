All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 9-year-old child wounded

Saturday, 5 November 2022, 22:25

A 9-year-old child was wounded in a Russian attack on Myrove hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 5 November.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening [of 5 November], Russians attacked the area of Nikopol [Dnipropetrovsk Oblast] again. They shelled Myrove hromada using heavy artillery.

A 9-year-old child was wounded. The enemy shell hit a residential building".

Details: Reznichenko said that the child was hospitalised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:57
Zelenskyy comments on transfer of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta and other companies to state ownership
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
All News