Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 9-year-old child wounded
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 21:25
A 9-year-old child was wounded in a Russian attack on Myrove hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 5 November.
Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In the evening [of 5 November], Russians attacked the area of Nikopol [Dnipropetrovsk Oblast] again. They shelled Myrove hromada using heavy artillery.
A 9-year-old child was wounded. The enemy shell hit a residential building".
Details: Reznichenko said that the child was hospitalised.
