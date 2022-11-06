All Sections
Defenders perform over 140 firing missions in Ukraine’s south: aircraft strike clusters of Russian manpower and air defence systems

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 6 November 2022, 02:59

Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 140 missions in southern Ukraine over the past day, including strikes on a cluster of Russian manpower and equipment belonging to the occupiers in the villages of Heroiske and Radensk in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Press service for Operational Command Pivden (South) 

Details: It has been reported that Ukrainian assault and army aircraft have conducted operations against a Russian strong point and a cluster of their manpower and equipment in the Bashtanka and Beryslav districts of Kherson Oblast. Bomber and fighter jets have struck a cluster of Russian equipment near Snihurivka and air defence systems in the Kherson district. 

As per the summary of the 255th day of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, 57 Russian servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 large-calibre howitzers and 3 armoured vehicles have been destroyed on the southern front. Additionally, one more howitzer gun and two vehicles were damaged.

It is also noted that the Russian Forces’ Black Sea flotilla consists of three vessels with no missile launchers among them.

