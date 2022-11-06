Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 14 settlements in 4 oblasts

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by the occupiers near settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts over the past 24 hours.



Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 November.

Details: Occupiers’ attacks have been repelled in areas in and around the settlements of Zybyne in Kharkiv Oblast; Belohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Andriivka, Bakhmutske, Berestov, Maiorsk, Makiivka, Marinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Pavlivka, Yakovlivka and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 19 airstrikes, as well as over 75 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

More than 35 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages came under Russian fire, including the settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On other fronts, the Russians continued to attack military and civilian targets:

On the Sivershchyna front: the Russians deployed mortars and tubed artillery to shell areas in and around the settlements of Mykolaivka and Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Studenok in Sumy Oblast;



On the Slobozhanshchyna front: the Russians deployed mortars and tubed artillery to shell areas in and around the settlements of Bolohivka, Budarky, Zybyne, Krasne, Odnorobivka, Okhrimivka, Starytsia, Strilecha and Udy in Kharkiv Oblast;





On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts: the Russians deployed tanks, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around the settlements of Berestov, Vyshneve, Kotliarivka of Kharkiv Oblast, Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, and Lyman and Torske in Donetsk Oblast;





On the Bakhmut front: the Russians used tanks and various artillery to fire on areas in and around Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka, Maiorsk, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka in Donetsk Oblast;





On the Avdiivka front: the Russians used tanks, mortars, and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around the settlements of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast;





On the Novopavlivka front: Russian forces used all types of artillery to fire on areas in and around the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vodyane, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka and Prechistivka in Donetsk Oblast;





On the Zaporizhzhia front: the Russians deployed tanks, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around the settlements of Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Shcherbaki and Yurivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.





On the Pivdennyi Buh front: more than 25 cities, towns and villages situated along the line of contact came under Russian fire.





