Voltage completely disappeared in Kherson’s power grids due to powerful shelling by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 December 2022, 07:36
The voltage in the power grids of the city of Kherson "has disappeared" as a result of constant shelling by the occupiers.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In Kherson, the voltage in the power grid disappeared! This happened because of the powerful shelling of the city by the Russian invaders."

Details: As Yanushevych said, Khersonoblenergo [a company that supplies electricity in Kherson Oblast and transmits electricity through local power grids – ed.] is working on fixing the problem.

Background: On 11 November, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that Kherson was returning to Ukraine’s control and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were entering the city. The Russian occupiers’ retreat routes are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army.

