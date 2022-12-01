All Sections
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: OSCE with Russia as its member is on road to hell

European PravdaThursday, 1 December 2022, 10:39

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, insists on excluding Russia from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). 

He has said this right before the meeting of the OSCE participant countries’ ministers in Poland, as reported by European Pravda.

"The OSCE ministerial meeting in Łódź kicked off with a special event ‘OSCE at a crossroads’. I dared to disagree with the title. The OSCE is on a highway to hell because Russia abuses its rules and principles despite the remarkable effort of the current Head, Secretary General and OSCE institutions to keep it afloat," Kuleba posted on his Twitter on Thursday, 1 December. 

He has added that "everything was tried" for Russia: pleasing, reassuring, being nice, being neutral, interacting, not calling a spade a spade; however, this did not help.

"The bottom line: it would be better for the OSCE to carry on without Russia in it," Kuleba stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the OSCE for their insufficient participation in attempts to force Russia to end the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy has noted that after nine months of constant crimes, Russia still is one of the members of the organisation’s Parliamentary Assembly.  

The Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is going to boycott the organisation’s work after its Standing Committee could not change the rules in order to expel Russia.

