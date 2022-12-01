All Sections
Explosions rock Kherson fourth time on 1 December

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 14:53
Explosions rock Kherson fourth time on 1 December

On the afternoon of 1 December, explosions were heard in the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from the Russian occupiers; the explosions have also rocked the city in the morning.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster]

Details: According to media reports, explosions have been heard three times in the morning: around 09:25, 10:20 and 11:40. Around 15:40, there was information about new explosions in the city.

As of 16:00, no air-raid alert has sounded in the region.

Previously: According to British Defence Intelligence, despite the liberation, Kherson remains vulnerable to Russian artillery and suffers from heavy Russian strikes.

