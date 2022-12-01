All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


I am an occupier - Russian media publish diary of engineer from Russian Federation who worked in Mariupol

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 December 2022, 16:13

Russian media outlet Mediazona has published the abridged diary of an engineer from Russia who spent a month in occupied Mariupol and worked on a construction site there.

Source: Russian independent online media outlet Mediazona,

Quote from the diary: "I am an occupier here; no one invited me here, although maybe someone did, but definitely not 99% of those who voted ‘for’. [The engineer recalls the results of a sham referendum during which the majority of Mariupol residents allegedly voted for joining Russia - ed.]

Men say that sometimes someone comes to the construction site with grapes and some treats, and from some other people you catch contemptuous glances. A few days ago, our crane operator's crane was mined with tripwires, and this happened for two nights in a row. The only conclusion is that we are not welcome here."

Details: The media outlet calls the man Andrei Ivanov, noting that his name has been changed. He came to Mariupol in the autumn and saw the city destroyed by his fellow citizens. Ivanov's assignment lasted a month, and he counted the days until he would return home. 

Ivanov described how on the first day when he arrived, he was constantly shaking with fear; he saw the city destroyed by the Russians, the military, who were "like children" with guns, and a woman near a destroyed high-rise building who called the Russians invaders and shouted that they had brought a lot of grief.

The engineer wrote that the attitude of the local citizens toward the Russians was "rather negative", that he "understood this perfectly", and that he was afraid that he "could be killed here, and they would have every right to do so".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In his diary, the occupier wrote about his life as a construction worker and shared his observations about life in the occupied city and the attitude of Ukrainians toward the Russian invaders. 

According to Ivanov, local residents "almost always talk about the war", and "in fact, nothing happens in the city except explosions and mine clearance".

The Russian also describes a day when "there were missile strikes all over Ukraine", and he was very scared, because "he was in the occupied territory" and "nothing prevented the Armed Forces of Ukraine from firing missiles on Mariupol".

According to the Russian engineer, he "loves life very much and hates war", and in Mariupol, he felt "as if the countdown timer" of his life had just started. 

Within a few days in the city destroyed by his compatriots, Ivanov began to write that "he missed a normal life, meetings with friends, and his apartment".

The Russian, who came to the country that his country is trying to occupy, said that he was "very tired", constantly afraid, and wanted to leave the captured city "as soon as possible and go as far as possible", and that he "always appreciated life, but here [in Russian-occupied Mariupol - ed.] he appreciated it even more".

Quote from Ivanov: "It was the scariest and most traumatic experience of my life. I've been to a place where there's a war going on. What did I see here? Only people. There were no demons with horns, no mythical enemies, not even any Nazis, but just ordinary people."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News