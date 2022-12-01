All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: high-rise buildings damaged, one person injured

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 15:44
Russian forces hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: high-rise buildings damaged, one person injured

Russian invaders have attacked the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the afternoon on 1 December. Several high-rise buildings have been damaged, and one person has been injured.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the afternoon [of 1 December - ed.] Russian occupiers attacked the area of Nikopol once again. They have struck the city of Nikopol using heavy artillery. An apartment in a high-rise building has caught fire. Its owner, a 56-year-old man, has been injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Reznichenko added that several high-rise buildings and power lines have been damaged in the city. The information is being updated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: