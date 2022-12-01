Russian forces hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: high-rise buildings damaged, one person injured

Russian invaders have attacked the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the afternoon on 1 December. Several high-rise buildings have been damaged, and one person has been injured.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the afternoon [of 1 December - ed.] Russian occupiers attacked the area of Nikopol once again. They have struck the city of Nikopol using heavy artillery. An apartment in a high-rise building has caught fire. Its owner, a 56-year-old man, has been injured."

Details: Reznichenko added that several high-rise buildings and power lines have been damaged in the city. The information is being updated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!