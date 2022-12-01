Residents of Kerch worried by sounds of gunshots

Residents of occupied Kerch (a city on the Kerch Peninsula in the east of Crimea) have reported sounds of gunshots heard in the morning in the Arshyntseve district.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Crimean news portal run by Radio Free Europe, citing local residents

Details: Residents of the village of Partyzanske have stated that they heard rounds from automatic weapons and "heavy weapon shots".

After residents of Kerch began to express concern in local media, one of the websites reported that the sounds of gunshots could be heard from the training ground, where "exercises are being conducted at a military unit on the way out of the city."

The Kerch occupation administration did not report any training taking place on the territory of the city and its surroundings.

Since August, the sounds of explosions have been heard almost every day in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian authorities explain this by claiming the gunshots are targeted at "Ukrainian drones" and that it’s "the work of the air defence system".

