All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Residents of Kerch worried by sounds of gunshots

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 20:52

Residents of occupied Kerch (a city on the Kerch Peninsula in the east of Crimea) have reported sounds of gunshots heard in the morning in the Arshyntseve district.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Crimean news portal run by Radio Free Europe, citing local residents

Details: Residents of the village of Partyzanske have stated that they heard rounds from automatic weapons and "heavy weapon shots".

After residents of Kerch began to express concern in local media, one of the websites reported that the sounds of gunshots could be heard from the training ground, where "exercises are being conducted at a military unit on the way out of the city."

The Kerch occupation administration did not report any training taking place on the territory of the city and its surroundings.

Since August, the sounds of explosions have been heard almost every day in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian authorities explain this by claiming the gunshots are targeted at "Ukrainian drones" and that it’s "the work of the air defence system".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News