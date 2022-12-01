All Sections
Patriarch Kirill calls Donbas "the front line of defence of the "Russian world"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 20:29
Patriarch Kirill calls Donbas the front line of defence of the Russian world

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church claimed that Donbas is "the front line of defence of the Russian world."

Source: Patriarch Kirill, at a meeting with children from occupied Donbas, in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, as reported by the Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Quote: "Today, Donbas is the front line of defence of the Russian world. And the Russian world is not only Russia - it is everywhere where people who were brought up in the traditions of Orthodoxy and in the traditions of Russian morality live.

Of course, morals and morality are comprehensive concepts, but each nation probably has some special points of support in the formation of a moral sense. And for us, people who live in the Russian world, the sources of support are faith and love for the Homeland."

Details: Patriarch Kirill did not specify who attacked the so-called "Russian world" [the term Russkiy Mir - "Russian world" or "Russian order" - is the concept of total domination of Russian culture over other cultures -ed.], nor did he mention that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of a foreign country on 24 February and is committing genocide.

Advertisement: