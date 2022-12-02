Russians fire rocket at apartment building in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one woman

Russian forces fired a rocket at a multi-storey residential apartment building in the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka, near the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv oblast.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing Yevhen Vasylenko, spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupiers hit one of the high-rise buildings in Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka late on 1 December."

Details: Suspilne noted that at the time of reporting one woman was known to be injured.

