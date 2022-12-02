Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, an infrastructure facility is in flames
Friday, 2 December 2022, 02:45
The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 December, setting fire to a building belonging to an infrastructure company.
Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram
Quote: "A building belonging to an infrastructure company is on fire as a result of an enemy attack. The blast wave shattered windows in surrounding houses as well."
Details: Kurtiev noted that emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes.
