Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, an infrastructure facility is in flames

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 December, setting fire to a building belonging to an infrastructure company.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "A building belonging to an infrastructure company is on fire as a result of an enemy attack. The blast wave shattered windows in surrounding houses as well."

Details: Kurtiev noted that emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes.

