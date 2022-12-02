Russians planning another conscription wave in occupied Crimea

The Russian invaders are preparing to have another wave of conscription in the territory of occupied Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Employees at military enlistment offices are setting up for another wave of conscription in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

Details: According to the General Staff's information available, verification of military readiness data on available males is already being prepared at state offices in the city of Kerch.

