Russians shell Nikopol throughout the night using heavy artillery

The Russians were shelling the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the night using heavy artillery.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "They targeted the city of Nikopol itself and Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Advertisement:

They fired almost 40 projectiles on these settlements."

Details: Reznichenko stated that no casualties were reported.

The head of the oblast military administration added that the extent of damage is currently being ascertained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





