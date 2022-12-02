Russia's losses to date exceed 90,000 military personnel
Friday, 2 December 2022, 07:41
To date, Russian forces have lost over 90,000 soldiers as well as 2,916 tanks, 5,883 armoured combat vehicles and 1,564 UAVs in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 90,090 (+650) military personnel;
- 2,916 (+1) tanks;
- 5,883 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,905 (+1) artillery systems;
- 395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 210 (+0) air defence systems,
- 280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 262 (+1) helicopters;
- 1,564 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 531 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,464 (+23) vehicles and tankers;
- 163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
Russian occupation forces suffered the greatest losses on the Bakhmut, Lyman fronts.
