Russia's losses to date exceed 90,000 military personnel

To date, Russian forces have lost over 90,000 soldiers as well as 2,916 tanks, 5,883 armoured combat vehicles and 1,564 UAVs in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 90,090 (+650) military personnel;

2,916 (+1) tanks;

5,883 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

1,905 (+1) artillery systems;

395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

210 (+0) air defence systems,

280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

262 (+1) helicopters;

1,564 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;

531 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,464 (+23) vehicles and tankers;

163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Russian occupation forces suffered the greatest losses on the Bakhmut, Lyman fronts.

