Mayor shows consequences of Russian strike on five-storey residential building near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 December 2022, 08:04
The Russians attacked the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka near the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 December, damaging a five-storey residential building and wounding two people.

Source: Halyna Minaieva, the Mayor of Chuhuiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote: "I visited the site of the overnight strike in the morning, as a result of which a five-storey residential building was partially destroyed by a Russian rocket. Thank God, this time there were no casualties, although the explosion caused a lot of damage. There were wounded people, and the property of many residents was destroyed."

Details: Syniehubov explained that around midnight, the occupiers hit a residential building in the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka bordering Chuhuiv with an S-300 missile.

He added that two women, aged 67 and 24, sustained injuries.

The Mayor published a photo of the damaged house. 

 

Minaieva noted that the city will be taking measures to clear the debris, restore damaged communications, and provide temporary housing to those who lost it.

 

