Mayor shows consequences of Russian strike on five-storey residential building near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians attacked the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka near the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 December, damaging a five-storey residential building and wounding two people.

Source: Halyna Minaieva, the Mayor of Chuhuiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "I visited the site of the overnight strike in the morning, as a result of which a five-storey residential building was partially destroyed by a Russian rocket. Thank God, this time there were no casualties, although the explosion caused a lot of damage. There were wounded people, and the property of many residents was destroyed."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov explained that around midnight, the occupiers hit a residential building in the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka bordering Chuhuiv with an S-300 missile.

He added that two women, aged 67 and 24, sustained injuries.

The Mayor published a photo of the damaged house.

Minaieva noted that the city will be taking measures to clear the debris, restore damaged communications, and provide temporary housing to those who lost it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





