In Russia, MiG-31 fighter jet crashes "in deserted place"

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 2 December 2022, 10:19

A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency Interfax, referring to the press service of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation

Quote: "On December 2, a MiG-31 plane crashed during a planned training flight in Primorsky Krai. The crew ejected. The flight was carried out without ammunition."

Details: According to the military department, the plane fell in a deserted place; there was no destruction on the ground.

"According to preliminary information, the cause of the incident could be a technical malfunction," the Eastern Military District reported.

Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service have been sent to the site.

For reference: The MiG-31 is a Soviet two-seat, supersonic, high-altitude, all-weather, and long-range interceptor.

Background: This is not the first crash of a military aircraft in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine. 

On 8 April, 2022, a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

On 24 June, an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed near the Russian city of Ryazan.

On 9 October, a Su-24 trainer crashed in Rostov Oblast, and on 10 October, a Su-25 attack aircraft crashed.

On the evening of 17 October, a Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed into a residential building in Yeysk, Russia.

