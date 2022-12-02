All Sections
Belarus states it shoots down Ukrainian drone that "was flying to rear"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 December 2022, 11:26

Border guards of Belarus have claimed that they shot down an UAV at the border on 1 December. It was allegedly flying from the territory of Ukraine to "Belarus’ rare".

Source: Press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus

Details: Servicemen and border guards have detected a drone at an altitude of approximately 300 metres over the Mokrany checkpoint (Ukrainian checkpoint Domanove), 1,200 metres from the border.

 
 Screenshot from video

The State Border Committee of Belarus claims that the UAV "was heading from Ukraine’s side to the rear of Belarusian territory". The drone was forced to land using electronic weapons. 

The drone had no identification signs or marks and was equipped with a built-in camera for conducting reconnaissance of the border territory of Belarus, as border guards believe. 

Previously: The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, told UP that Ukraine does not create any provocations on the border, unlike the neighbouring country. He also stated that Belarus uses powerful electronic warfare systems to make it difficult for Ukraine to monitor the situation on the border, as well as to launch provocations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Belarusian border guards reported that they downed a Ukrainian drone in Gomel Oblast on 2 November, which was allegedly used to collect intelligence on the border and to deliver explosive devices.
  • Belarusian border guards claimed that on 16 November they shot down a Ukrainian UAV, which was allegedly heading from Ukraine to Belarus, using a Kalashnikov rifle

