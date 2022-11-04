All Sections
Belarus claims to have intercepted Ukrainian "spy" drone

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 10:47

Belarusian border guards reported that they had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Gomel Oblast on 2 November, which was allegedly used to collect intelligence on the border and to deliver explosive devices.

Source: press service of State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus

Details: The Committee claims that the incident occurred 1 kilometre away from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. According to the authority, during their duty, the Belarusian border guards downed a drone that allegedly flew in from the territory of Ukraine.

Quote: "As a result of the analysis of the drone's memory card, the fact that it was launched from Ukrainian territory was confirmed. It was established that the drone was used by Ukrainian paramilitary units on the border with Belarus.

The content of the discovered photos and video materials shows that the drone was equipped with an infrared vision system; it was used for training in moving and dropping explosive devices, as well as conducting reconnaissance and filming technical resources of border protection on the territory of Belarus."

