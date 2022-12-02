All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians are not retreating yet from Zaporizhzhia front

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 December 2022, 12:18
Russians are not retreating yet from Zaporizhzhia front

The Russian occupiers are not yet retreating from the occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; on the contrary, their number has increased in the Melitopol district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 2 December

Quote: "Today, it is too early to say that they are leaving any settlement on the Zaporizhzhia front. 

Advertisement:

There is an increase in the number of Russians in the territory of Melitopol and the Melitopol district. A few hours ago, the city (Melitopol - ed.) was completely blocked by the Russians. In some areas of the city, they are carrying out filtration measures; they have set up several checkpoints on the downtown streets, and they are searching cars.

The city is also blocked for entry and exit. Not even share taxis were allowed into the city in the morning."

Details: At the same time, Fedorov said that people still can go through the Vasylivka checkpoint (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but they need a military ID marked as "a person not fit for military service". Also, the Russians continue to use prisoners to dig trenches to build a defensive line around Melitopol.

Fedorov added that on Thursday, the Russian invaders had begun capturing the village of Botieve, in the Melitopol district, on the shore of the Sea of Azov.

"It has always been such a 'health resort’. Today, on the territory of this village, on the elevator, they (the Russians - ed.), have set up their repair base. And on the territory of sanatoriums in this village, they are forming their barracks and their bases," Fedorov said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: