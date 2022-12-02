Russians are not retreating yet from Zaporizhzhia front

The Russian occupiers are not yet retreating from the occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; on the contrary, their number has increased in the Melitopol district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 2 December

Quote: "Today, it is too early to say that they are leaving any settlement on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Advertisement:

There is an increase in the number of Russians in the territory of Melitopol and the Melitopol district. A few hours ago, the city (Melitopol - ed.) was completely blocked by the Russians. In some areas of the city, they are carrying out filtration measures; they have set up several checkpoints on the downtown streets, and they are searching cars.

The city is also blocked for entry and exit. Not even share taxis were allowed into the city in the morning."

Details: At the same time, Fedorov said that people still can go through the Vasylivka checkpoint (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but they need a military ID marked as "a person not fit for military service". Also, the Russians continue to use prisoners to dig trenches to build a defensive line around Melitopol.

Fedorov added that on Thursday, the Russian invaders had begun capturing the village of Botieve, in the Melitopol district, on the shore of the Sea of Azov.



"It has always been such a 'health resort’. Today, on the territory of this village, on the elevator, they (the Russians - ed.), have set up their repair base. And on the territory of sanatoriums in this village, they are forming their barracks and their bases," Fedorov said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!