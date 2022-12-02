All Sections
Putin explains Scholz why he terrorises Ukrainians with strikes on energy facilities

European PravdaFriday, 2 December 2022, 13:35

The Kremlin has reported on a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, and Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Kremlin has stated that the conversation took place at the initiative of the German side.

The main topic of the conversation was the war in Ukraine; in particular, Putin told Scholz why the Russian army was attacking the Ukrainian infrastructure and called on Berlin to reconsider its approaches "in the context of Ukrainian events."

Putin also demanded a transparent investigation with the participation of Russian agencies in the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

In addition, Putin and Scholz discussed the implementation of the "grain agreement". Specifically, Putin emphasised the need to remove barriers to Russian fertilizer supplies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Europe can get back to the pre-war "peaceful order" with Russia and resolve "all common security issues" after the war in Ukraine, if Russian President Vladimir Putin abandons aggression against neighbouring states.

