Reznikov supported initiative to cut off electricity supply to Russian Embassy in Prague: good example for rest of world

Ukraine’s Minister of Defence has supported the Czech initiative to cut off electricity supply to buildings belonging to the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "It’s time for the terrorist state to get a taste of its own medicine, to get a flavour of what they are doing to the civilian population of Ukraine. Great initiative… to turn off electricity and water supply at the Russian embassy in Prague."

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) December 2, 2022

Details: According to the minister, the petition has collected more than 100,000 signatures. "This initiative can be a great example for our partners in Europe and the whole world", he said.

Background: On 30 November, the Czech public initiative Gift for Putin published a petition with a proposal to cut off electricity to buildings belonging to the embassy of the Russian Federation.

