Reznikov supported initiative to cut off electricity supply to Russian Embassy in Prague: good example for rest of world

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 2 December 2022, 15:29

Ukraine’s Minister of Defence has supported the Czech initiative to cut off electricity supply to buildings belonging to the Embassy of the Russian Federation. 

Source: Reznikov on Twitter 

Quote: "It’s time for the terrorist state to get a taste of its own medicine, to get a flavour of what they are doing to the civilian population of Ukraine. Great initiative… to turn off electricity and water supply at the Russian embassy in Prague."

Details: According to the minister, the petition has collected more than 100,000 signatures. "This initiative can be a great example for our partners in Europe and the whole world", he said.

Background: On 30 November, the Czech public initiative Gift for Putin published a petition with a proposal to cut off electricity to buildings belonging to the embassy of the Russian Federation.

