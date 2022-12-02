Ukrainian embassies receive 17 letters intimidating diplomats, says Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that there have been 17 cases of embassies receiving letter bombs or letters containing the body parts of animals, such as the eyes of cows and pigs.

Kuleba stated this in an interview to CNN, as reported by European Pravda.

"The goal of this campaign is to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats and sow fear among them," Kuleba explained.

He told CNN that his correspondent in Kyiv had been shown a photograph of one of the letters, which according to officials contained a pig’s eyeball inside a padded envelope.

"It all started with the explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. But what followed this explosion was even weirder - I’d even say sick," the minister said.

Asked who might be behind the letters, Kuleba answered, "I am tempted to point the finger at Russia, because the main question here is: who benefits?

Maybe this terror is Russia’s response to the diplomatic nightmare that we have created for Russia on the international arena, so they are trying to push back as they lose the real diplomatic battles one after another," he suggested.

Kuleba added that in his opinion, either Russia was directly responsible for these hideous acts, or it was someone "who sympathises with it and is trying to sow fear".

"The conclusion will be drawn by the investigators, but I think these two versions make the most sense," he explained.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that following the terrorist attack in Spain, [Ukrainian] embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno had received blood-soaked packages.

The packages contained animals’ eyes and were soaked in a red liquid with the corresponding odour.

Later, it was revealed that the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, which received a "letter bomb" on Wednesday, 30 November, had also received a blood-stained package.

