All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy awards those released from Russian captivity

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 21:51
Zelenskyy awards those released from Russian captivity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Ukrainian defenders who were released from Russian captivity and decorated them with state awards in Kyiv.

Source: the president's website

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy has recalled that during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 1,331 Ukrainians were released from the Russian captivity.

The president also emphasised the importance of spreading the stories of Ukrainians who survived Russian captivity, as well as those still detained by the Russian Federation. In his opinion, it is important to tell the Ukrainian society about their resilience, heroism and adamancy.

"As long as the fighting continues, as long as our heroes are dying in the trenches, and as long as there is at least one prisoner of the enemy, this war is not over for me and, I'm sure, for each and every one of you," the President said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: