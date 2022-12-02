Zelenskyy awards those released from Russian captivity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Ukrainian defenders who were released from Russian captivity and decorated them with state awards in Kyiv.

Source: the president's website

Details: Zelenskyy has recalled that during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 1,331 Ukrainians were released from the Russian captivity.

The president also emphasised the importance of spreading the stories of Ukrainians who survived Russian captivity, as well as those still detained by the Russian Federation. In his opinion, it is important to tell the Ukrainian society about their resilience, heroism and adamancy.

"As long as the fighting continues, as long as our heroes are dying in the trenches, and as long as there is at least one prisoner of the enemy, this war is not over for me and, I'm sure, for each and every one of you," the President said.

