All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy awards those released from Russian captivity

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 22:51

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Ukrainian defenders who were released from Russian captivity and decorated them with state awards in Kyiv.

Source: the president's website

Details: Zelenskyy has recalled that during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 1,331 Ukrainians were released from the Russian captivity.

The president also emphasised the importance of spreading the stories of Ukrainians who survived Russian captivity, as well as those still detained by the Russian Federation. In his opinion, it is important to tell the Ukrainian society about their resilience, heroism and adamancy.

"As long as the fighting continues, as long as our heroes are dying in the trenches, and as long as there is at least one prisoner of the enemy, this war is not over for me and, I'm sure, for each and every one of you," the President said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News