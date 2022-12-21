Russians attack city of Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast with artillery, person wounded

Russian invaders fired on the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast from artillery, damaging two five-storey buildings and a private car, and wounding at least one person.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians hit the city centre around 21:00. Probably knowing where they were aiming and realising that they would only harm civilians.

This is not the first attack on Kurakhove as of today.

The Russian occupiers targeted infrastructure facilities with large-calibre artillery a few hours earlier, trying to deprive people of gas, light and heat."

