Ukraine’s Armed Forces perform 10 ground and 10 air strikes. hitting clusters of Russian troops – General Staff report

Ukrainian Air Force as well as units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery performed 10 ground and 10 air strikes, hitting clusters of Russian manpower and equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 December.

Details: In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks near 25 settlements.

Among them are Masiutivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Pidkuichansk, Dibrova, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Verkhnokamianske, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vodiane, Pisky, Nevelske, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 5 missile and 16 air strikes and also carried out 61 multiple-launch rocket system attacks. The attacks affected civilian infrastructure and the civilian population of the cities of Kherson, Kostiantynivka and Vovchansk.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces struck Ukrainian positions near 16 settlements. In particular, Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast) and Vilcha, Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Varvarivka, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna (Kharkiv Oblast). Also, Russians used an attack UAV and army aircraft near Krasne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, the Russians continue to conduct assault operations. They deployed tanks and artillery to fire on Ukrainian positions near 20 settlements, in particular, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Dyliivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Marinka amd Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Spirne and Bilohorivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russians used tanks and artillery of various calibres to fire on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian troops continued to fire in and around the settlements of Bilohiria, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Novodmytrivka, Kamianske, Respublikanets, Novoberyslav, Poniativka, Kherson, Mykilske, Sadove, Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) from rocket artillery.

It is confirmed that a cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment were stuck near the city of Vasylivka [Zaporizhzhia Oblast] on 19 December. Eight units of heavy military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information on the occupiers who were killed and wounded is being confirmed.

The Russian occupation forces have been preparing for the forced evacuation of Ukrainian citizens living in the city of Vasylivka and nearby settlements of the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since 12 December.

The Ukrainian Air Force made 10 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 12 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems positions in the past 24 hours.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an ammunition storage point, 3 command posts, and 10 clusters of manpower belonging to the Russians.

