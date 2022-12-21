Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 70 times overnight

The Russians struck three hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the night of 20-21 December.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians fired on the Nikopol district from their Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery six times overnight.

They attacked three hromadas: Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka. At least 70 munitions landed there.

There were no casualties."

Details: Reznichenko clarified that approximately a dozen private houses, several outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline and power transmission lines were damaged in Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas.

A fire broke out in a private household in Chervonohryhorivka, but emergency workers have extinguished it.

"The aftermath of the attack on Myrove hromada is being ascertained," Reznichenko added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!