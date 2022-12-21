All Sections
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 70 times overnight

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 06:50
The Russians struck three hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the night of 20-21 December.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians fired on the Nikopol district from their Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery six times overnight.

They attacked three hromadas: Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka. At least 70 munitions landed there.

There were no casualties."

Details: Reznichenko clarified that approximately a dozen private houses, several outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline and power transmission lines were damaged in Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas.

A fire broke out in a private household in Chervonohryhorivka, but emergency workers have extinguished it.

"The aftermath of the attack on Myrove hromada is being ascertained," Reznichenko added.

 
 
 

Advertisement: