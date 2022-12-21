Ukrainian Defenders kill over 500 invaders and destroy 12 Russian artillery systems in 24 hours

Russia has lost 99,740 soldiers, more than 3,000 tanks and 1,972 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine as of 21 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 21 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 99,740 (+510) military personnel;

3,002 (+7) tanks;

5,979 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

1,972 (+12) artillery systems;

412 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

212 (+0) air defence systems;

282 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

267 (+1) helicopters;

1,688 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;

653 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,608 (+9) vehicles and tankers;

178 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

