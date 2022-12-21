Ukrainian Defenders kill over 500 invaders and destroy 12 Russian artillery systems in 24 hours
Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 08:10
Russia has lost 99,740 soldiers, more than 3,000 tanks and 1,972 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine as of 21 December.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 21 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 99,740 (+510) military personnel;
- 3,002 (+7) tanks;
- 5,979 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,972 (+12) artillery systems;
- 412 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 212 (+0) air defence systems;
- 282 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 267 (+1) helicopters;
- 1,688 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 653 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,608 (+9) vehicles and tankers;
- 178 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
