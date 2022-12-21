All Sections
Ukrainian Defenders kill over 500 invaders and destroy 12 Russian artillery systems in 24 hours

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 December 2022, 08:10
Russia has lost 99,740 soldiers, more than 3,000 tanks and 1,972 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine as of 21 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 21 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 99,740 (+510) military personnel;
  • 3,002 (+7) tanks;
  • 5,979 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,972 (+12) artillery systems;
  • 412 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 212 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 282 (+1)  fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 267 (+1) helicopters;
  • 1,688 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 653 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,608 (+9) vehicles and tankers;
  • 178 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed. 

