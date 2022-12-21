Ukrainska Pravda has identified members of the Wagner Group who are currently fighting against Ukraine, and whose detention was disrupted in 2020.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda investigation into the "Orchestra" of murderers. Who is fighting against Ukraine in the Wagner Group?

Quote: "A small study by Ukrainska Pravda revealed that among the mercenaries there are those who were detained in Minsk in 2020."

Details: One of the fighters was 41-year-old Maksym Koshman nicknamed "Korshun" (Kite). He has been a freelance fighter for the Wagner Group since 2014 and is one of 33 mercenaries who were detained in Belarus in 2020 and handed over to Russia.

In Ukraine, criminal proceedings were registered against Koshman for participating in an illegal armed group during the pseudo-referendum in the city of Sloviansk in 2014.

After the Ukrainian military established control over the city, Koshman fled to occupied Horlivka and continued to participate in the war against Ukraine. He subsequently obtained a Russian passport.

An analysis of his social media shows that he still lives in the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic] and has been decorated by the terrorists.

Hennadіi Fetіsov is also among those who were detained in Belarus in 2020. Previously, he served in the Berkut unit of the Ukrainian police. Now he lives in the terrorist "DPR" and is fighting against Ukraine.

He actively supported the beginning of the "special operation" and the pseudo-referendum on social media.

Another of the former Wagner mercenaries detained in Minsk, Volodymyr Selikhov, also supports Russia's war against Ukraine.

He hardly ever publishes photos from the war. Only a few were in uniform and with the Russian flag. Others are in civilian clothes, but in the comments, he explains that the photos are old.

Wagner member Andrii Chernyshov participated in the seizure of Luhansk airport in the summer of 2014. Four years later, he was included in the SSU list as a mercenary who had been taken to Syria on the missile cruiser Varyag and fought in that country. In 2022, he returned to fight against Ukraine and was killed in the summer.

A native of Komi, Anton Vakhturov, was also killed in the war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by videos shared on social media and in local news.

According to former employees of the Ukrainian special services, Anton Vakhturov was one of the participants in the execution of a civilian in Syria.

At the time, the "Wagners" tortured an unarmed man, cut off his head, smashed it with a sledgehammer and burned the body. All this was filmed by the fighters on video.

Background: In August 2020, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Ukrainian special services were preparing a large-scale operation to detain Wagner Group fighters, for which they were lured to Belarus. However, the special operation failed after the security forces reported these plans to the Office of the President.

