Russians attack Kherson and Kherson oblast: 1 person killed, 6 injured
One person was killed and six more were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 20 December.
Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Yanushevych: "Russian occupiers fired at the territory of Kherson Oblast 71 times. They used artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks. The Russians killed one person yesterday, and six more people sustained injuries of varying severity."
Details: The head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration has clarified that the occupiers struck residential areas in Kherson, hitting the river port and private and multi-storey residential buildings.
