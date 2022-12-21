All Sections
Russians attack Kherson and Kherson oblast: 1 person killed, 6 injured

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 December 2022, 09:41

One person was killed and six more were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 20 December. 

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Yanushevych: "Russian occupiers fired at the territory of Kherson Oblast 71 times. They used artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks. The Russians killed one person yesterday, and six more people sustained injuries of varying severity."

Details: The head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration has clarified that the occupiers struck residential areas in Kherson, hitting the river port and private and multi-storey residential buildings.

