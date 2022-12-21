All Sections
Kremlin refuses to reveal location of frontline which Putin allegedly "visited"

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 11:25
Kremlin refuses to reveal location of frontline which Putin allegedly visited

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, refused to disclose the location of the war zone in Ukraine, which, according to the Kremlin, had been recently visited by Vladimir Putin.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Peskov said that the Kremlin has no right to indicate the location of the headquarters of the troops involved in the war against Ukraine, with the work of which Putin got familiarised.

Background:

  • On 20 December, the media reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which is the hottest spot on the front. Later, Zelenskyy posted a photo from his trip to Bakhmut, and also said that he had decorated Ukrainian defenders there.
  • In the evening of the same day, Peskov said that Putin visited the war zone in Ukraine on 16 December, in particular, the headquarters of the Russian occupation forces. However, he did not specify where exactly the headquarters was located and what exactly is meant by the "special military operation zone".
  • After Peskov's statement about Putin's trip to the front, investigative journalists found out that the Russian President had been in the city of Rostov-on-Don [Russia].

Previously: Recently, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation reported that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu checked the "forward positions of Russian units". However, it turned out that he had been tens of kilometres away from the front line.

Advertisement: