Russian invaders kidnap patients of mental health facilities in Kherson Oblast and take them to Arabat Spit, Crimea

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 December 2022, 11:52
The Russian occupiers have taken the abducted patients of the mental health facilities of the cities of Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky, Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, to the village of Strilkove on the Arabat Spit, Russian-captured Crimea; people are being held in captured Geologist recreation centre.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Patients are kept at the Geologist recreation centre, which the Russians seized and equipped as a psychiatric hospital. Most of the staff have been brought from Russia, however, there are also locals who agreed to take care of the patients."

Details: The NRC stressed that such actions of the occupiers is a kidnapping of people who cannot cope on their own. And in fact, patients are being held hostage.

The Resistance noted that Russians also actively abduct children from boarding schools for further "adoption". They are taken to remote areas of the Russian Federation, to Leningrad, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, and Tyumen oblasts.

At the same time, Russian propaganda uses the theft of children and patients as a pretext to create an emotional background, talking about "children who were saved from the Nazis".

