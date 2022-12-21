All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shoigu wants to form another army on border due to accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 15:25

Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, has said that the Russian Federation should create a group of troops on the border with Finland due to the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Given NATO's desire to build up its military capabilities near the Russian border, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, it is necessary to take measures in response to the creation of an appropriate grouping of troops in the northwest of Russia."

Details: Russia shares a border with Finland of over 1,300 km. Russia's closest point to Sweden is the annexed oblast of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania.

In general, on land, the northwest of Russia borders Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Belarus.

Shoigu also proposed to increase the age of conscription for citizens of the Russian Federation from 18 to 21 years and to raise the maximum age to 30 years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News