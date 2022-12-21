All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shoigu wants to form another army on border due to accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 14:25
Shoigu wants to form another army on border due to accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, has said that the Russian Federation should create a group of troops on the border with Finland due to the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Given NATO's desire to build up its military capabilities near the Russian border, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, it is necessary to take measures in response to the creation of an appropriate grouping of troops in the northwest of Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: Russia shares a border with Finland of over 1,300 km. Russia's closest point to Sweden is the annexed oblast of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania.

In general, on land, the northwest of Russia borders Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Belarus.

Shoigu also proposed to increase the age of conscription for citizens of the Russian Federation from 18 to 21 years and to raise the maximum age to 30 years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: