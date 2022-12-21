Shoigu wants to form another army on border due to accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, has said that the Russian Federation should create a group of troops on the border with Finland due to the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Given NATO's desire to build up its military capabilities near the Russian border, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, it is necessary to take measures in response to the creation of an appropriate grouping of troops in the northwest of Russia."

Details: Russia shares a border with Finland of over 1,300 km. Russia's closest point to Sweden is the annexed oblast of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania.

In general, on land, the northwest of Russia borders Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Belarus.

Shoigu also proposed to increase the age of conscription for citizens of the Russian Federation from 18 to 21 years and to raise the maximum age to 30 years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





