Tank hidden in shack, crew in dugout: border guards and artillerists hunt down occupiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 December 2022, 14:48
Ukraine’s border guards used a drone for reconnaissance in Luhansk Oblast, and a mechanised brigade's guns destroyed a Russian tank and the enemy's manpower with accurate fire.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, aerial intelligence of the border guards revealed the location of a tank unit of the Russian occupying forces. The invaders disguised themselves in a forest strip in the Luhansk Oblast, where they made a dugout.

To destroy the enemy, the border guards gave the coordinates of the targets to the anti-tank gunners of one of the mechanised brigades. Ukrainian guns hit a camouflaged tank and the enemy's hiding place."

Details: The Ukrainian projectiles also reached the occupants' rear lines, hitting suppliers who came to tank crews to replenish their supplies.

