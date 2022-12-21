All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin claims Russia wanted to join civilised world but never made it happen

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 14:55
Putin claims Russia wanted to join civilised world but never made it happen

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has stated that the Russian Federation has always wanted to be a part of the civilised world, but never became it. 

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We always wanted to be a part of this so-called civilised world.

Advertisement:

And after the collapse of the USSR, which we allowed with our own hands, it seemed to us that from day to day, we would become part of this so-called civilised world.

And as it turned out, we were not expected there, in spite of all our efforts and attempts."

Details: Putin stated that he himself made these attempts, but he was not welcomed.

According to the Russian president, the idea was always hatched, plans were made that one way or another, it would be possible to do it, but the Russians, for their part, almost always "adhered to an entirely different approach, different attitudes."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry

Operation to rescue Ukrainians from Gaza Strip ends successfully – Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy seen talking to Orbán in Argentina – photo

Ukrainian trucks delivered by rail arrive in Poland – video

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Romania will help Ukraine to increase grain exports through Black Sea
09:20
UK will supply two minehunters to Ukraine as part of maritime coalition
09:12
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian command and observation post in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast – video
09:02
Hungary persists in blocking all future EU summit decisions on Ukraine
08:38
Wreckage from Shaheds damage farm buildings and residential buildings in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
08:11
Ukrainian forces kill 1,030 more Russian soldiers and destroy 19 tanks over past 24 hours
07:43
Defenсe Forces repel almost 50 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
06:48
Ukrainian defenders destroy 18 Shahed drones and 8 ballistic missiles at night
06:28
Zelenskyy: It's crucial to have Latin America on our side – photo
05:38
Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force
All News
Advertisement: