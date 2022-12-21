All Sections
Founder of Wagner Group wants to send women to war against Ukraine: "There is resistance, but we will overcome"

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 16:19
Founder of Wagner Group wants to send women to war against Ukraine: There is resistance, but we will overcome

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company, supports the idea of sending convicted Russian women to the war against Ukraine.

Source: Prigozhin’s press service on Telegram

Details: In particular, Vyacheslav Wegner, a member of Russian Parliament from Sverdlovsk Oblast, has turned to Prigozhin addressing that matter.

Wegner stated that he was approached by a group of women who are serving their sentences in the prison No.6 of the city of Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk Oblast.

Allegedly, these women are "ready to go to the zone of a special military operation as communications officers, doctors, nurses" to help the occupiers [special military operation is the Russian way to call the war in Ukraine – ed.].

Quote from Prigozhin: "I absolutely agree with you. Not only as nurses and communications officers, but also as sabotage groups and sniper pairs.

Everyone knows that it [i.e., such practice – ed.] was widely used. We are working in this direction. There is resistance, but I think we will overcome it."

