Zelenskyy posts first photos and video of his visit to USA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted the first photos of his visit to the USA.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram



Quote: "I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, I will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden."

Background: On the morning of Wednesday (Washington time), 21 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States, where he will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden and address the Congress.

