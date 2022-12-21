All Sections
Movement of manpower, tanks and equipment spotted in Mariupol

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 December 2022, 20:59
Mariupol residents have noticed the movement of large numbers of Russian manpower, as well as tanks and other military equipment belonging to the invaders.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram 

Quote from Andriushchenko: "[Russian] military is on the move again. The priority axis is Mariupol-Manhush-Berdiansk. There is still a lot of manpower, at least 15 tanks mounted on tank transporters noticed over two days, and other military equipment of all kinds.

Obviously, a reinforcement. New units have also arrived, they are stationed in the north of Mariupol District (Volnovakha/Donetsk axis).

Details: Andriushchenko said that there is traffic in the Mariupol port and the repair work started at the moorings. His sources speak of an attempt to separate the moorings into civilian and military ones, and that the Russians intend to deploy Navy and military support vessels in the port of Mariupol.

Advertisement: