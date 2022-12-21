All Sections
Russian Federation proposes to form army corps near Sweden and Finland

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 22:19

On 21 December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu put forward an idea of ​​forming an army corps in Karelia (far northwestern Russia) in response to the intentions of Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: European Pravda referencing Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

 Details: Shoigu stated this at the final assembly of the Russian Ministry of Defense in which President Vladimir Putin participated.

According to him, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will require the creation of an "appropriate grouping of troops" in the northwestern oblasts of Russia.

Quote from Shoigu: "We need to create three motorised rifle divisions to form a part of the combined forces in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts [Russia considers these Ukrainian territories to be Russian -ed.], as well as an army corps in Karelia".

The Russian Defence Minister did not specify the size of the new proposed formation, but usually such formation would include several divisions that could amount to tens of thousands troops.

In turn, during his speech Putin promised the Russian Defense Ministry all the necessary financial support.

Background: Finland and Sweden applied for membership in the alliance, renouncing foreign policy of neutrality in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. Following this, Moscow said that such a step "doesn't change anything" for them.

In July, NATO allies signed the protocol on the accession of these countries to the Alliance. The parliaments of all members must ratify the protocol before Finland and Sweden can officially become NATO members. As of now, only Hungary and Turkey have not ratified it. Turkey is making claims related to the fight against terrorism to Helsinki and Stockholm.

