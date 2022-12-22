5 key points from Zelenskyy's address to US Congress

The United States Congress gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation 21 times during his speech. In his address Zelenskyy thanked Congress and the American people for their help and called for continued action together against Russian aggression.

Source: broadcast of Zelenskyy's address to the US Congress

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the American people for their support. He also appealed for further support and spoke about the conditions in which Ukrainians are living during the full-scale invasion by Russia.



All photos: President’s Office

Five key points from Zelenskyy's address to Congress:

Zelensky called for continued financial support from the US, addressing Congress: "Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."

He also called on members of Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia and "bring terrorists to justice for their aggression." He noted that US President Joe Biden supported his 10-point Peace Formula, but added that every member of Congress can help implement it.

The Russians are using everything they have against Ukrainian cities such as Bakhmut, but Ukraine "is holding the defence and never surrenders," Zelenskyy said to thunderous applause. "Last year, 70,000 people were living in Bakhmut... Now only a few civilians remain there. Every inch of this land is drenched in blood... Donbas changed hands several times in fierce and even hand-to-hand combat. But the Ukrainian Donbas still stands," he said.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas this year, despite the atrocities of the war: "Even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."

The president ended his address by saying that Ukraine will achieve "absolute victory", repeating his words from the beginning of the speech: " Ukraine is alive and kicking."

At the end of his speech, Zelenskyy handed over a battle flag from the frontline city of Bakhmut to the Congress as an expression of gratitude.

Following this, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, presented Zelenskyy with an American flag.

