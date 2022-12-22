All Sections
Biden supports Zelenskyy’s proposal of peace summit

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 07:27

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the Ukrainian peace formula with his US counterpart Joe Biden; the American leader supported the idea of holding a peace summit.

Zelenskyy said this in an address to the US Congress, reports European Pravda.

"Restoring the international legal order is our joint task. We need peace. Ukraine has already made relevant proposals, and I just discussed them with President Biden – this peace formula of ours. Ten points that can and must be implemented for the sake of our common security, guaranteed for decades to come",  said Zelenskyy.

The president said he was glad to note that "President Biden supported this initiative of ours."

There are currently no details on the summit, but it is known that they want to convene it this winter.

In his address to the US Congress in Washington, Zelenskyy also called the next year decisive in the war.

Advertisement: