Air Force clarifies how much time Ukrainian defenders need to master Patriot systems

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 13:53

Ukrainian soldiers will be able to master the U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 22 December

Quote: "It is a certain process in peacetime; our partners treat this very seriously, everything must be done according to rules. But today, in Ukraine’s conditions, I believe this process will be accelerated, possibly to several months. 

We have examples, the Iris-T and the NASAMS [anti-air defence systems]. Our specialists had been studying abroad only for a few weeks. They came, mastered these systems, and now they successfully carry out tasks in Ukraine. We see that they have a lot of success: [they have] shot down Russian missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones."

