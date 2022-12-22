Russia strikes Kramatorsk with missiles, hit school

On the afternoon of 22 December, the Russian military launched two missile strikes at the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a boarding school.



Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, on Facebook; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram



Details: The mayor of Kramatorsk confirmed the strikes on the city and urged citizens to stay in shelters. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, clarified that the occupiers launched two missiles on Kramatorsk.

An air-raid siren is sounding in the oblast.

Updated at 15:43: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russians hit the territory of an enterprise and a school. There were no casualties. He did not specify whether Russia managed to land a hit.

Besides Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers launched attacks on the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove. One person was killed and two were injured in Chasiv Yar, private houses were damaged. In total, 15 shells were launched on the town. The aftermath of the attack on Kurakhove is being established.

Updated at 16:06: Tymoshenko reported that one Russian missile hit a boarding school building, another one struck an industrial area of an enterprise.

Updated at 16:10: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on the industrial zone of Kramatorsk and an educational institution. "The school building was severely damaged, and more than 10 apartment buildings were damaged by the blast wave also."

