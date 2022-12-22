All Sections
Lukashenko's regime starts "hunt" for contributors to Belaruski Hajun channel

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 15:43

The monitoring group "Belaruski Hajun" reported that the security forces of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, under the guise of Representatives of "Hajun", began to offer Belarusians "cooperation" and demand personal data.

Source: Independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun

Quote: "Belaruski Hajun found out that Lukashenko's security forces have become more active in dating chatbots; under the guise of a request for communication, offer to write to them ‘if you are not indifferent to your state and want only peace in life and are ready to provide any assistance’."

Details: In particular, in private messages, the account begins to tell that it is allegedly a representative of Hajun and thus looks for sources.

Further, this "representative" requires the person to write their data: full name, date and place of birth, where you are from, where you studied, where you work, and hobbies.

The monitoring group notes that they never write to anyone in private messages, "the only source of communication with the monitoring group is the bot @HajunBYbot."

Also, they never ask for the informant's data. "Why do we need to know your real name and, for God's sake, hobbies?!"

Observers urged not to respond to the accounts of security forces who introduce themselves as Hajun.

Otherwise, they recommend blocking the fake account. If the personal account in Telegram contains a photo or the full name of the citizen, they are recommended to delete the account and create a new one, "especially those who have already managed to tell the security forces something in private messages".

