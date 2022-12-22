All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Parliament obliges taxi services to provide FSB with data

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 14:57
Russian Parliament obliges taxi services to provide FSB with data

At the 22 December sitting, the State Duma of Russia [Russian Parliament] adopted a law regulating the work of taxi services.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBK

Details: The bill has been in consideration since May 2022.

Advertisement:

According to this law, the taxi ordering services will be obliged to provide FSB with an automated remote access to information systems and databases that are being used for receiving, storing, processing and transferring calls of the clients.

The law provides for creation of three regional taxi registers: the regional register of taxi calling services, the regional register of passenger taxi drivers and the regional register of passenger taxis.

The Federal state informational system of passenger taxis, which will collect, process, systematise, store the information from registers and give the corresponding authorities access to the information stored in this informational-analytical system, and permission to manage these registers, will also be created.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: