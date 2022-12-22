Russian Parliament obliges taxi services to provide FSB with data

At the 22 December sitting, the State Duma of Russia [Russian Parliament] adopted a law regulating the work of taxi services.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBK

Details: The bill has been in consideration since May 2022.

According to this law, the taxi ordering services will be obliged to provide FSB with an automated remote access to information systems and databases that are being used for receiving, storing, processing and transferring calls of the clients.

The law provides for creation of three regional taxi registers: the regional register of taxi calling services, the regional register of passenger taxi drivers and the regional register of passenger taxis.

The Federal state informational system of passenger taxis, which will collect, process, systematise, store the information from registers and give the corresponding authorities access to the information stored in this informational-analytical system, and permission to manage these registers, will also be created.

