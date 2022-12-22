All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Parliament obliges taxi services to provide FSB with data

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 15:57

At the 22 December sitting, the State Duma of Russia [Russian Parliament] adopted a law regulating the work of taxi services.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBK

Details: The bill has been in consideration since May 2022.

According to this law, the taxi ordering services will be obliged to provide FSB with an automated remote access to information systems and databases that are being used for receiving, storing, processing and transferring calls of the clients.

The law provides for creation of three regional taxi registers: the regional register of taxi calling services, the regional register of passenger taxi drivers and the regional register of passenger taxis.

The Federal state informational system of passenger taxis, which will collect, process, systematise, store the information from registers and give the corresponding authorities access to the information stored in this informational-analytical system, and permission to manage these registers, will also be created.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News