Andrii Shtepa, a Russian-appointed puppet leader of the village of Liubymivka, which is located on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, was blown up in the occupied city of Kakhovka.



Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS



Details: In particular, the "emergency services" informed the Russian mass media that the so-called "head of the village of Liubymivka died in a car explosion on the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast."

The occupiers appointed Shtepa as governor of Liubymivka.

Propagandists report that Shtepa burned alive in the car.

In the summer, the local publication Most (Bridge) reported that terror began in the village of Vasylivka after the appointment of Shtepa as the governor of the Liubymivka hromada.

It was reported that Shtepa had conflicts with many locals and he showed the occupiers who lived where and said that he would take revenge on everyone.

On 18 July, the occupiers appointed Shtepa as the governor of the Liubymivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. He was born in Russia, but has been living in Ukraine for a long time.

For the past 15 years, Shtepa lived in Vasylivka, where he worked on the local communal farm and had unsuccessfully ran for the post of village head.

It was also reported that Shtepa sold hooch and spent money on drugs.

