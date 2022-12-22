All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Puppet governor Shtepa blown up in occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 16:21

Andrii Shtepa, a Russian-appointed puppet leader of the village of Liubymivka, which is located on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, was blown up in the occupied city of Kakhovka.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Details: In particular, the "emergency services" informed the Russian mass media that the so-called "head of the village of Liubymivka died in a car explosion on the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast."

The occupiers appointed Shtepa as governor of Liubymivka.

Propagandists report that Shtepa burned alive in the car.

In the summer, the local publication Most (Bridge) reported that terror began in the village of Vasylivka after the appointment of Shtepa as the governor of the Liubymivka hromada.

It was reported that Shtepa had conflicts with many locals and he showed the occupiers who lived where and said that he would take revenge on everyone.

On 18 July, the occupiers appointed Shtepa as the governor of the Liubymivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. He was born in Russia, but has been living in Ukraine for a long time.

For the past 15 years, Shtepa lived in Vasylivka, where he worked on the local communal farm and had unsuccessfully ran for the post of village head.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

It was also reported that Shtepa sold hooch and spent money on drugs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News