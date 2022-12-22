All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians have no decisive success in Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 16:23
Russians have no decisive success in Bakhmut

The Russians have had no decisive success in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and have not broken through the Ukrainian defence.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, Spokesperson for the Eastern grouping of Ukrainian forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Generally speaking, they have definitely had no global success and have not breached our defence, which is supposed to be done during any serious offensive operation.

Advertisement:

There are sometimes local movements to one side or to the other and bending of the contact line. Sometimes their units broke through to the outskirts of Bakhmut, but they were knocked out by our troops."

Details: Cherevatyi states that two main goals are being reached on the eastern front, specifically near Bakhmut.

"The first one (goal – ed.) is that the enemy cannot breach our defence systematically and therefore cannot advance further, occupying our Donbas or possibly even pursuing far-reaching goals. The second one is that every day, the Russians are suffering incredible losses for a 21st-century army", he explained.

He stressed that the invaders’ losses in Bakhmut are significantly heavier than those of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, yet he did not specify the numbers. 

Previously: On 21 December, British Defence Intelligence reported that over the past week, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces had made small advances on the eastern edge of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. Intelligence noted that Russian infantry likely had a foothold in the eastern industrial areas of the town, and at times had advanced into the residential district of the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: