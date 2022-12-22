All Sections
Russians have no decisive success in Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 17:23

The Russians have had no decisive success in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and have not broken through the Ukrainian defence.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, Spokesperson for the Eastern grouping of Ukrainian forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Generally speaking, they have definitely had no global success and have not breached our defence, which is supposed to be done during any serious offensive operation.

There are sometimes local movements to one side or to the other and bending of the contact line. Sometimes their units broke through to the outskirts of Bakhmut, but they were knocked out by our troops."

Details: Cherevatyi states that two main goals are being reached on the eastern front, specifically near Bakhmut.

"The first one (goal – ed.) is that the enemy cannot breach our defence systematically and therefore cannot advance further, occupying our Donbas or possibly even pursuing far-reaching goals. The second one is that every day, the Russians are suffering incredible losses for a 21st-century army", he explained.

He stressed that the invaders’ losses in Bakhmut are significantly heavier than those of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, yet he did not specify the numbers. 

Previously: On 21 December, British Defence Intelligence reported that over the past week, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces had made small advances on the eastern edge of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. Intelligence noted that Russian infantry likely had a foothold in the eastern industrial areas of the town, and at times had advanced into the residential district of the city.

