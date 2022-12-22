All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin assures he wants to end war as soon as possible, but "chicken pecks one grain at a time"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 17:31
Putin assures he wants to end war as soon as possible, but chicken pecks one grain at a time

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, assured that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses.

Source: Putin during a press conference on Thursday, 22 December

Quote: "Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict, but on the contrary, to end this war. We strive for this and will strive."

Advertisement:

"We will strive to finish it. And the sooner the better, of course."

Details: Putin also stated that the intensification of hostilities leads to great losses.

"The chicken pecks one grain at a time," he illustrated his words.

Worth noting that Putin openly called his war against Ukraine a war, and not a "special military operation" [the official Russian way to call the war in Ukraine – ed.], as he did before.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: